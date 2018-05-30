Hovhannes Gabuzyan takes 13th place

Former Armenian chess champion Hovhannes Gabuzyan showed a modest result at the annual Chicago Open tournament, which takes place in the United States of America.

Despite the fact that our chess player started the tournament with a victory, then he lost points in meetings with players who have a lower rating than he does. As a result, he earned 6 points out of 9 possible and shared 9-20 places. On additional indicators, Hovhannes Gabuzyan took the 13th place and lost the money prize (1-10 places).

Our compatriot who took part in the tournament, an Armenian-American Samuel Sevan, thanks to the victory gained in the last round, earned 6.5 points and eventually took the 5th line. He received a prize ($ 1,000).

In the tournament Russian GM Alexander Shimanov won with 7 points, being ahead of his compatriot who demonstrated the same result only due to additional points.