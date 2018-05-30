Businessman demands his factory to be returned to him (video)

Tatul Baghdasaryan, Director of Martuni Cheese Factory, continues to demand a fair trial to be carried out and his factory to be given back to him. The businessman claims that the former deputy chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces General Haykaz Baghmanyan seized the cheese factory. Now Tatul Baghdasaryan addresses publicly the law enforcement agencies with the hope justice to win this time.

“I have been struggling for property that has been seized by corruption scheme for ten years already. I have a certificate of ownership. I have appealed to former National Security Service chief Georgi Kutoyan, and got no response. I applied to the investigative head, they did not make a decision. As there is a new situation in the country, much has changed, now I hope to start a normal investigation of the case and get back my factory. Now I appeal to Nikol Pashinyan, the head of the National Security Service, to deal with this issue,” says Tatul Baghdasaryan.

Tatul Baghdasaryan has repeatedly appealed to NA Speaker Ara Babloyan, Chairman of the RPA faction Vahram Baghdasaryan, Chairman of the Tsarukyan alliance Gagik Tsarukyan, former Chairman of the Yelk bloc Nikol Pashinyan. Only the Yelk bloc responded to Baghdasaryan’s letter.