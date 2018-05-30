Hearing on case of Zhirayr Sefilyan and others postponed (video)

Today, the Court of Appeal was to hold a hearing on the case of Zhirayr Sefilyan and others.

Appeals were brought to the Court of Appeal demanding an acquittal.

Presiding judge Ruzanna Barseghyan stated that the defendants did not appear. Because of the noise raised in the courtroom, it was impossible to read out why they were not brought to the courtroom.

In the current situation, it was decided to postpone the hearing.

It is not known yet whether it will continue today or will be postponed to another day.