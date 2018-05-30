Davit Petrosyan: We stop protest actions in his support

Member of the “YSU Restart” initiative, David Petrosyan, through an post on his Facebook page, said that they were stopping all protests at YSU. “We wish health to YSU Rector Aram Simonyan and we stop protest actions in his support. The scientific council hall continues to be a liberated student territory. The territory is open for preparation and exams. We will be ready and happy to meet with our lecturers,” he wrote.

To remind, the information about the hospitalization of YSU Rector Aram Simonyan was distributed by the Press Secretary of the YSU Gevorg Emin-Teryan.