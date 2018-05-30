Doctors of Yerevan polyclinic N16 hold strike

Nearly 50 doctors have announced a strike since the very beginning of their working day.

Employees of polyclinic N 16 in Qanaqer-Zeytun district complain about Nune Khachatryan, the acting director of the polyclinic appointed by the municipality.

Striking doctors and nurses complained that the municipality had not taken into account their wish and they wanted to see the former deputy director Lena Hovsepyan in that post.

Medical workers complained against the acting director, who was allegedly appointed yesterday, and today they will file a complaint to the Government, the Ministry of Healthcare and, as they say, to all possible bodies.

It should be noted that the polyclinic has 160 employees, 110 of which have organized a collection of signatures against Nune Khachatryan.

During a conversation with “A1 +” the protesters mentioned that yesterday Nune Khachatryan called the nurses technicians and threatened them.

However, Nune Khachatryan denied that, saying it was a lie.

Nune Khachatryan told us that that was Taron Margaryan’s decision and if he decided that she should not be a director, she would not be. She refused to express her own opinion.

Members of the Council of Elders are also in the polyclinic N 16. Head of the faction Davit Khazhakyan added that they come from the Kanaker-Zeytun Police Department, where they reported the crime against the abuse committed by the former director.