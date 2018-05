The YSU Rector Aram Simonyan was moved to the hospital this night, Gevorg Emin-Teryan, YSU Press Secretary reports.

To note, protest actions have been taking place since May 29 at the YSU.

Students blocked Rector’s office, and the latter had to stay in his office for several hours and then left the university. Students decided to stay at the YSU and hold sit-down strike.