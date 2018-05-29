Official Tbilisi stops diplomatic relations with Damascus, Deputy Foreign Minister of Georgia David Dondua stated this at an emergency briefing.

To remind, a few hours ago, the authorities South Ossetia and Abkhazia announced the establishment of diplomatic relations with Syria.

“By this action, the Assad regime supported Russia’s long-standing aggression towards Georgia and ethnic cleansing,” David Dondua said.

The special statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Ossetia notes that the decision to establish diplomatic relations between Syria and South Ossetia comes into force on May 29.

Let’s add, before, the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia was recognized by recognized Russia, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Nauru.