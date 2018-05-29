Eduard Sharmazanov: People join and leave the party for various reasons (video)

This day was different because the RPA faction left two Republicans – Arthur Gevorgyan and Shirak Torosyan. Today the NA Vice Speaker Eduard Sharmazanov commented on the fact.

However, he did not hurry to give an assessment to Artur Gevorgyan’s actions, and he said the following about Shirak Torosyan:

“The faction unanimously decided to express its political position on this situation, and besides his application, the faction made such a political decision, and Shirak Torosyan left the faction.”

To the question on the reason and whether there would be any new members, Sharmazanov said: “People join and leave the party for various reasons.”

Asked whether Artur Gevorgyan and Shirak Torosyan putting down theirs mandate was the right thing to do, he said that the truth was relative, and the NA Rules of Procedure gave that opportunity. “There are different approaches, I have said that if the party decides to vote for, I will vote against and put down my mandate”