MY STATEMENT ON GOING OUT FROM THE REPUBLICAN PARTY OF ARMENIA FACTION

Dear Compatriots,

Taking into account the incompatibility of my and NA RPA faction views on political processes, as well as the decision of my political team, the “Powerful Motherland” party to take part in the upcoming parliamentary elections, I find it inexpedient to remain in the RPA faction and declare that I am go out from this faction, continuing my parliamentary activity as an independent MP of the RA NA.