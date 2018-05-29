Jonathan Marcheson sets record (video)

Canadian striker Vegas Hockey Club Jonathan Marcheson in the first final match of the Stanley Cup with “Washington” set a record.

A 27-year-old hockey player, becoming the author of assists, in the playoff games established an efficiency record for hockey players-beginners. He earned 19 points (8 goals + 11 assists) and outperformed the former record holders Judy Droven (1975) and Igor Larionov (1994).

Jonathan Marcheson also successfully performed in the regular season of the National Hockey League, where he earned 75 points (27 + 48) in 77 games.