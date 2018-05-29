Head of polyclinic N 16 resigns (video)

Head of Polyclinic N 16 of the Kanaker-Zeytun community was released from work. This was announced today by the head of the Yelk faction David Hazhakyan. Let us remind you that the members of the Yelk (Way Out) Council of Yerevan municipality were warned about abuses at the medical institution.

“He resigned after we visited the polyclinic.

“After that, the mayor was presented with a collection of signatures of the majority of employees who had a preferred candidate, the former deputy director. Employees of the polyclinic appealed to the mayor to appoint him.”

According to the head of the Yelk faction, today the Mayor’s Office received information that another medical worker, a sonographer, who is not accepted by the staff, is being appointed as acting head: “The members of the collective say, if he becomes the head of the polyclinic, it will be like before or even worse. And they turn to the mayor, saying designate the candidate they prefer, who they can work with. If the Mayor makes such a mistake and appoints this woman, the employees say that they will hold a strike. “