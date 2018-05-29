Nikol Pashinyan: If someone tries to comment on our position as a sign of weakness, he will receive a crushing counterattack (video)

The process of statehood approval is underway in Armenia and the fact that Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan stated that there will not be vendetta, he confirmed that once again. “I also say, let no one try to perceive this as a sign of weakness. That is, the vendetta will not exist, but there will be no arbitrariness either. If someone tries to comment on our position as a sign of weakness, he will receive a crushing counterattack. Be assured of this,” Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said at a briefing with journalists in the National Assembly, referring to the statement of the National Security Service about the checks in “Yerevan City” belonging to RPA faction deputy Samvel Aleksanyan.

According to him, everyone should become serious and fully fulfill their obligations to the state. “All are free from all corruption obligations. I say this for sure, but let no one think that he/she can deceive the state. I call on everyone to voluntarily come to this field and recalculate previously unpaid taxes and let everything go not through the SNS. Yes, the SNS will solve any problem very quickly, strictly and legally, but I urge all not to bring it to the fore.”