Volodya Avetisyan: He thinks that we do not need it, while we think the opposite (video)

A group of citizens detained for political views and now appearing in freedom again gathered in front of the Prosecutor’s Office demanding the resignation of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan.

According to freedom fighter Volodya Avetisyan, peaceful actions will continue as long as the system has not been completely liberated from the Republicans.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has repeatedly demanded to stop the protests.

“He thinks that we do not need it, while we think the opposite, since we are citizens of the Republic of Armenia and are sympathetic to the Armenian people,” Volodya Avetisyan said.