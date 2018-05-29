Johnny Melikyan: PM is likely to visit Javakhk (video)

President Sargsyan’s visit to Georgia was very important for inter-state relations. Geoscientist Johnny Melikyan said this at a news conference today.

“There were very important meetings with foreign leaders who were in Tbilisi. President Sargsyan’s speeches covered by the media in a very positive way, and there were some responses from the expert community. ”

According to Johnny Melikyan, a positive background is created in the Armenian-Georgian relations. This is a continuation of the former relationship. Mr. Melikyan thinks the situation has matured when an opportunity has been created to deepen the relationship and enter a new phase.

“On the positive side, an official visit will take place tomorrow, the newly-elected PM and the Armenian delegation. The agenda will be saturated, and most likely, there will be a visit to Javakhk will be given. “