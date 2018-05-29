Arman Tatoyan meets with Dunja Mijatović

On May 28, Armenian Human Rights Defender Arman Tatoyan had a working meeting in Strasbourg with the Council of Europe Human Rights Commissioner Dunja Mijatović.

The Ombudsman, congratulating her on assuming the office of the Commissioner of the Council of Europe, presented the activities of the Staff during the April and May events in Armenia. In those days, the commissioner’s support and constant contact with the Ombudsman were particularly important.

In the course of the meeting the Obdusman’s work was discussed in connection with the protection of the rights of peaceful protest participants, discussion of complaints against police actions, etc. They also discussed the programs implemented by the Obdusman’s Staff in the protection of women, children, the rights of persons deprived of their liberty, guarantees of journalists’ work and in a number of other spheres.

Dunja Mijatović attached importance to the role of the Human Rights Defender, impartial professional approaches, as well as effective work on the protection of rights and assessments.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to strengthen cooperation and activate joint work.