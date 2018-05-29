International Checkers Tournament kicks off in Yerevan

In the school of ethics, located on the territory of the Arno Babajanyan Concert Hall, an international checkers tournament was launched, which is called “Armenia-2018”.

According to the press service of the Federation of the Checkers, 36 checkers players from 5 countries ( twenty-seven from Armenia, six from Russia, one from the USA, France and Ukraine) take part in this tournament.

In each round, the participants hold two meetings – one playing with white figures, the other – with black. The winner of this microtournament receives one point, and in the case of a draw gives a half-point.

Two rounds have already taken place with a 100% result, eight checkers lead the tournament table: representatives of Armenia David Pogosyan, Marat Gulyan, Robert Khachikyan, Russians Dmitry Melnikov, Yury Prokopenko, Alisa Shiryaeva, Ruslan Peshcherov and 11-year-old Polina Petrova.

Today, the next two rounds will be held.

In this round leaders will compete with each other:

Marat Ghulyan vs. Dmitry Melnikov

David Pogosyan vs. Ruslan Peshcherov

Polina Petrova vs. Yuri Prokopenko

Ruben Khachikyan vs. Alisa Shiryaeva

