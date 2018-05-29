Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of RA reports

The Ministry of Labor and Social Affairs of the Republic of Armenia is always attentive to the issues and complaints raised by you and is ready to solve your problems on the basis of their functions and authority.

From now on, on the issue of cash granting of family benefits, in particular, in case of problems of keeping money in illegal or unaddressed order, worries and realities, please call the following phone number: +374 55 41 19 11. Please provide address and exact information.

We assure that, after a detailed study of each case, appropriate instructions will be given.