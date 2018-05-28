Armen Ashotyan: Today’s celebration is not someone’s property, it’s not someone’s “party,” it’s not a family and personal event

“Today’s celebration is not someone’s property, it’s not someone’s “party,” it’s not a family and personal event.” The Republican Party of Armenia (RPA) MP, RPA Deputy Chairman Armen Ashotyan wrote this on his Facebook page, referring to the fact that the RPA representatives were not invited to Republic Day celebrations.

He specifically wrote:

“One of the main symbols of the First Republic’s birthday and the battle of Sardarabad was unity. Today’s celebration is not someone’s property, it’s not someone’s “party,” it’s not a family and personal event.

The day symbolizing the restoration of the state is also a day of re-evaluation and evaluation of state institutions, regardless of the heroes of the day, the working people and the “new realities”.

It is surprising when people who consider themselves adequate to justify the failure of the proper participation of the National Assembly in today’s celebrations. And, unfortunately, the deliberate approach contradicts both the day’s advice and the call of unity and of ‘love and solidarity’.”