Baku refugees live in hotel building for 28 years (video)

Yuri Barseghyan was of her daughter’s age when his family escaped from Baku. The pogrom was not impressed in his childhood memory, but the 12-square-meter area, where he grew up and now his children grow up, is constantly reminding him of losing his home.

“You eat here, drink here, dine here, bath here, as they say a han does everything in its own nest, it’s the same thing here,” said the father of two children.

In the former building of “Nairi” hotel, 60 families who migrated from Baku live for 28 years. For them, these rooms are just a roof. The building does not exist according to the documents at all.

They do not enjoy any privileges because their status when they got passport of the Republic of Armenia.

