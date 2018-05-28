Levon Shirinyan: Disable community enlargement program

The “Velvet Revolution” does not care about the Constitution of the Third Republic, says politologist Levon Shirinyan.

“Sasna Tsar can be released already today, and then the case will continue to be examined. And the guilty of the murders of those days are the regime and Serzh Sargsyan. They are prisoners of war and are victims of the regime. ”

The revolt of the “Sasna Tsrer” is the basis of the “Velvet Revolution”.

Levon Shirinyan also offers the government: “This is unacceptable. The people should express their will, please,contact villages and see if they agree.”