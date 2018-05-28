Yeghvard Bozoyan: Moving to our times, it’s clear that those who live far from Armenia have nothing to do with Armenia (video)

The greatest achievement to enjoy the 100th anniversary of the independence of the first Republic without the regime, director of Hovhannes Tumanyan Museum Narine Tukhikyan told journalists today.

“Some of the leaders had nothing to do with Armenia, many of them did not feel our land and water. Moving to our times, it’s clear that those who live far from Armenia have nothing to do with Armenia. In this case I’m talking about Karen Karapetyan. ”

When a nation relies on itself,then it achieves certain results. Our political elite was not worthy of our citizens in many cases, says Aram Harutyunyan, President of the National Consent Party.

“Today’s revolution has not been easy, people have suffered deprivations and struggled. And if we want the revolution to reach its goal, the political prisoners who are fighting against the regime must be released.”

“We celebrate the 100th anniversary in a very symbolic and formal way,” said political scientist Yervand Bozoyan.

“There is no serious study history in Armenia. We believe in ancient primitive myths. 90% of our elite does not know the history of Armenia of the last 100 years. ”

“We did not have state mentality and we became smaller in the hands of superpowers,” said the political scientist.

“The elite of that time was romantic and primitive. There is no recognition of these problems in Armenia as well today. ”

Touching upon the question of the political prisoners, Yervand Bozoyan mentioned: “Their release is a necessity. They should come out and take part in snap parliamentary elections.”