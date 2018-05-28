Only four girls vaccinated in six months (video)

Only four girls have received the vaccination against papiloma in the mdecial centre of Alaverdi, from December, 2017, to this day. Parents refuse to bring their daughters to vaccination, since they think that it is dangerous for body, and can even lead to infertility.

In the medical center, as in all other centers of the republic, pediatricians continue to assure that Gardasil, like all other preventive vaccinations, is necessary to protect people from infectious diseases, as the causative agent of their diseases can inflict on people’s health, and lead to disability.

