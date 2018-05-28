President receives US Deputy Assistant Secretary (video)

President of Armenia Armen Sargsyan received a delegation headed by Bridget Brink, Deputy Assistant Secretary in the State Department’s Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs.

Welcoming the guests, President Sargsyan underscored importance of close cooperation with the United States and high level of bilateral relations, noting Armenia’s interest in further deepening of ties.

President also noted the importance of the US efforts for a peaceful settlement of the Karabakh conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group and together with other co-chairs Russia and France.

Bridget Brink congratulated the President on taking office and on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic.

State Department official hailed partner relations between Armenia and the United States and commended President Sargsyan’s important mediation efforts for the peaceful resolution of recent political crisis. U.S. will continue working with the government and the people of Armenia in fight against corruption, for the creation of an attractive business environment for investments, promotion of human rights and tourism development.