David Gasparyan:What we are not going to give away things that we lost during the April war – 800 hectares (video)

What we have achieved is unique and must be maintained.Literature expert David Gasparyan told at a press conference today that the Armenian statehood was created automatically with 1 million hungry and aggrieved inhabitants. “The Bolsheviks of Armenia were cunning and destroyed the land. They were anti-national and many were also pro-Turkish. ”

“I am happy with this 100th anniversary,” said the literary critic. “Recently an anti-national government was created. The previous government was squeezing everything, was not for the people, and that is why the people overthrew it and it was right to do so. We have been cleaned up. ”

“There will be no return to the liberated territories of Artsakh, there will be no concession,” said David Gasparyan. “What we are not going to give away things that we lost during the April war – 800 hectares. We must bring these territories back.

“We must end the losing politics, the new government is quite smart in this regard,” David Gasparyan concluded.