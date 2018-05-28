Nikol Pashinyan: No one will ever dare to humiliate the people (video)

Honorable citizens of the Republic of Armenia, glorious soldiers and officers of the Armenian Army, Honorary President of the Republic of Armenia, Honorary President of the Republic of Artsakh, Your Holiness.

Just 100 years ago this day, on May 28, 1918, an unprecedented event took place in the history of the Armenian people. In our reality, for the first time a state was founded, where the government did not belong to the king but to the rulers, and the government belonged to the people and to the citizens, and that is why it is called the Republic of Armenia.

And since the Armenian people had not have such a thing in the history, we call it the First Republic. For the first time in the history, the Armenian people were not subjects but a citizens, owners, and this was a fatal turn. Certainly, it was only a change of legal status so far, but the Armenian people did not receive this gift from someone, but conquered it with their sweat and blood.

