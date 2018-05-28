Cycling march moves to Sardarapat

More than 100 cyclists marched from Republic Square to the memorial of the Sardarapat heroic battle on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of May battles in the early morning of May 28. The project is implemented by the International Federation of Cyclists, “Amateur Cycling and Sports Tourism” NGO, as part of the Grant Program provided by the Presidential Staff and the Youth Foundation of Armenia.

Arman Antonyan, founder President of the International Federation of Cycling, “Amateur Cycling and Sport Tourism” NGO, noted that their organization was constantly participating in all national holidays. “With this initiative we propagate not only healthy lifestyle and cycling culture, but also bicycle philosophy, which includes many positive emotions, and we hope our today’s event will not only give the city a festive breath, but many will be get cycle infections”.։

He also mentioned that Yerevan was an ideal city for cycling, but there were certain preconditions for creating bicycle traffic even safer.

Cycling march was attended by cyclists from Yerevan and the provinces. Before the start of the campaign, all the bicyclists were introduced to the marching rules.