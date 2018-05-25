Paying tribute to Khachik Dashtents

On the occasion of the 108th anniversary of prominent writer, translator, philologist Khachik Dashtents, the first Deputy Mayor of Yerevan, Kamo Areyan, President of “Sasun-Taron” compatriotic union, Deputy Mayor Aram Sukiasyan, family members and relatives of Khachik Dashtents, as well as a number of writers visited the tomb of Dashtents to pay tribute to his memory.

On behalf of the Mayor Taron Margaryan a wreath was laid on the tomb of the writer, and flowers were bowed to tombstones of Khachik Dashtents, his wife and son.