Ashot Ohanian’s exhibition held at “Vardashen” penitentiary

On May 25, an exhibition of creative works of the defendant Ashot Ohanyan, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic and the triple May holiday, was held in the “Vardashen” penitentiary institution.

“My works in the style of bas-relief, created in three months – the results of my memories, experiences, life experiences and reassessment, as well as longing,” Ashot Ohanyan said in his speech. Participant of the Artsakh liberation battle Ashot Ohanyan at the end expressed gratitude to the administration of the institution for support.

The event dedicated to the triple holiday was also held in the Hrazdan criminal-executive institution. From May 14 to May 22, the internal chess championship was held, in which 9 defendants participated.