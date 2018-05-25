Armen Ashotyan: I will still think and adress the institution where political preferences are not mixed with the profession (video)

Today, MP Armen Ashotyan, Deputy Chairman of the Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), said at the briefing with journalists that the EU-Armenia agreement would come into force with the transitional provisions from June 1. “Therefore, I expect concrete steps from the new Government and urge the Government to synchronize it with the SEA agreement and to consider its provisions to be comparable. I think our proposal is constructive. ”

Armen Ashotyan did not want to address the issue on whether he was not afraid that there would appear political prisoners from the republican party. And in general, he did not want to talk about any internal political issue. Only responded to the statement made by th Way Out (Yelk) MP Edmon Marukyan who had said that if Armen Ashotyan was subjected to political persecution, he should appeal to the Human Rights Defender, CC or Artur Sakunts, and those structures would defend him. “I have to say that at this moment many applications, concerning persecutions, have been received and their number is increasing. Let’s look at them later. proofs are being obtained. ” Then he joked. “Thank you Mr. Marukyan for such the piece of advice. I will still think and adress the institution where political preferences are not mixed with the profession.”