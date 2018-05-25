Alen Simonyan withdraws his resignation letter

RA NA Speaker Ara Babloyan issued a statement on the withdrawal of the application on the resignation of RA NA deputy Alain Simonyan.

The statement, circulated by the National Relations Office of the National Assembly, reads:

“According to Paragraph 1 of Part 2 of Article 155 of the Constitutional Law of the Republic of Armenia “Rules of the National Assembly”, I declare that the deputy of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia, Alen Simonyan, on May 25, in a written statement, withdrew his resignation letter.”