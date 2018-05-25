Edik Minasyan: It was thanks to the struggle that free independent Armenia was created. (video)

Due to the brilliant actions of the command staff and the unity of the Armenian people, we were given the victory of Sardarapat heroic battle, Edik Minasyan, Dean of YSU Faculty of History told reporters today.

“It was thanks to the struggle that free independent Armenia was created. It was short, though, thanks to the first Republic, that Armenia became the member of the Transcaucasian federation and later member of the USSR. It enabled us to preserve and continue the independence of Armenia. ”

According to the historian, the first Republic of Armenia was a democratic republic. It carried out very important tasks in strengthening the statehood of Armenia.