Edmon Marukyan: If someone is pursued for his/her political views, I will be the first to defend (video)

MP of the Yelk (Way Out) faction Edmon Marukyan, speaking at NA briefings, touched upon the mechanisms for holding snap elections and mentioned that they would try to reach the dispersed Parliament by means of wide political consolidation, after which there would be elections. “After that, we will have the opportunity to adopt amendments to the Electoral Code for which we need 63 votes. Members of the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) say yes, they do not have the issue of holding extraordinary elections in the agenda because there have been no negotiations yet. When there are negotiations, I think we will come to an agreement. The situation in the country is extraordinary, so we can break certain rules.”

Regarding the statements of a number of HHK officials that they are being persecuted, vendetta takes place, Edmon Marukyan said. “If someone is pursued for his/her political views, I will be the first to defend. If Armen Ashotyan complains that he is subjected to political persecution, let him appeal to the Human Rights Defender, CC, personally to Artur Sakunts, to Avetik Ishkhanyan. There is no impunity and there is a principle, according to which everyone is equal before the law, which means there is no vendetta. ”

As to the faction leader’s question, he said that the issue had not been discussed yet. “You know that Aram Sargsyan cannot take part in the faction sessions for some reason. Our faction decisions are always made by consensus. We have not had any problems yet. The position of the faction leader is not a status to be posted but a burden, a job, a job for the challenges ahead. My candidacy is also being discussed. The faction leader’s question is a small issue in these political processes.”

He touched upon Nikol Pashinyan’s government program, saying: “There is no program right now, the HHK could not be acquainted, they are just based on Pashinyan’s speeches. The program will be a very good and different one. Of course, there will be provisions that will be included in the previous program. I understand that the HHK is stabilizing. If our proposal is not accepted, the National Assembly will not be dissolved, so it would be illogical for the HHK to vote against. I honestly appreciate their readiness to vote for Nikol Pashinyan’s program, so that snap elections don’t take place. “