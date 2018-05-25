Artur Aghabekyan: I am obliged to report that the most unprepared general has been appointed to the most responsible post

“For over 10 years I left the Armed Forces, but, unlike the generals who left the army, I was never indifferent to both the reforms and the personnel policy carried out in the Armed Forces, always had a clear opinion, which the ministers of all times and big and small heads have taken into account.

“I am obliged to publicly disclose my opinion on the appointment of the newly appointed chief of the General Staff.

“I’ve known Artak since 1994, when he was still the chief of staff of the Meghri regiment – a brave captain.

I played a big role in his future career. I am obliged to report that the most unprepared general has been appointed to the most responsible post. I am sincerely concerned,” Artur Aghabekyan, Lieutenant-General of the Armed Forces of the RA, “Hero of Artsakh”, said.