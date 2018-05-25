Attack on British fans in centre of Kiev (video)

Before the final match of the UEFA Champions League “Real” vs. “Liverpool”, which took place in Kiev, there was an attack on the British fans. This is stated by The Mirror.

As the source notes, in a restaurant near the Olympic stadium in Kiev, when fans of Liverpool had dinner, about 20 young people in masks broke into the restaurant and without a word, immediately started to punch and kick the fans with their fists and legs, then threw in them chairs and tables.

As a result, English fans were injured, but no one was taken to hospital. The Kiev police reacted very quickly to the incident, however, only two people were arrested.