Armen Sargsyan to leave for Georgia today

President Sargsyan will leave for Tbilisi on the invitation of the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili to attend the festivities dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Georgia.

Within the framework of the visit the President of the Republic of Armenia will have meetings with the President of Georgia Giorgi Margvelashvili, Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili, as well as with the colleagues from foreign countries who will arrive in Georgia for participation in the celebrations.