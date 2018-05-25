Police carry out investiagtion

Mass media reported that the police did not respond to the calls of “GeoProMining Gold” for suspending massive activities that hinder their work.

We would like to inform you that on May 18, the director of the mentioned LLC reported to the police that during the previous two days a group of Vardenis residents had blocked the entrance to the administrative building of the Sotq gold mine, the roads leading to the open mine and the railroad, as a result of which the normal work was disrupted.

From the same day, Vardenis police officers from the Gegharkunik regional police department started explanatory work with demonstrators, due to which the roads were opened on May 24, and the normal work of the mine was restored.

An investigation is underway.