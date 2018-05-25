After meeting with Deputy PM citizens decide to stop protest actions

RA Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan informed that he had met with citizens protesting against the work of Sotq and Amulsar mines and informed that they had come to mutual understanding on 2 issues.

“Today I have had meetings with citizens protesting against Sotq and Amulsar mines.

“It can be stated that there is mutual understanding in two issues: unlawful and irrelevant damage to nature should not be caused, and the economy should not appear in an artificially created crisis situation.

“As a result of the Prime Minister’s instruction to carry out transparent and complex expertise, works are already underway. We also discussed this with the citizens.

“After our meeting, the citizens decided to stop the protest action.

Thank you for this trust that gives us strength.”