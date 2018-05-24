Brusov students demand dissolution of Student Council (video)

There has been tense situation at Yerevan State Lingustic University after V. Brusov for several days. Most students are required to dissolve the Student Council. Today, a meeting was convened to solve the issue.

The students claim that the council was a party structure and served the Republican Party. Chairman of the Student Council Rosa Hakobyan stated the opposite.

“Since January 25, I have been elected as the Chairman of the SC, and I am running a non-partisan policy. Before that, I was a party member, but on January 25 I stopped my party activity,” Roza Hakobyan said.

And the students who are for the dissolution of the SC requirement want to hold such elections where everyone can be self-nominated or nominated by a group. Their desire is to make the university programs available to all students.

