Khachatur Gichyan, accused of assisting “Sasna Tsrer” group, will remain under arrest.

Recently, judge Artush Gabrielyan rejected the petition of his lawyer Marina Farmanyan to lift the arrest as a preventive measure or to a written undertaking not to leave the place use as a preventive measure.

Khachatur Gichyan has health problems and during the period of his captivity he underwent heart surgery.