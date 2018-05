Karo Yeghnukyan, accused of supporting “Sasna Tsrer”, will be reliesed paying mortgage of AMD 10 million.

Judge Artush Gabrielyan made such a decision.

The judge rejected the petition by Tigran Hayrapetyan to replace Karo Yeghnukyan’s preventive measure with a signature.

Karo Yeghnukyan will be released at a time when 10 million drams are transferred to the court deposit account.