Karo Yeghnukyan to be released?

Karo Yeghnukyan accused of supporting “Sasna Tsrer” group may be released.

Shortly before his defender Tigran Hayrapetyan presented a motion to the judge on changing the preventive measure of Karo Yeghnukyan.

According to the lawyer Karo Yeghnukyan, he is not in custody.

The prosecutor Hakob Yenokyan said that due to Karo Yeghnukyan’s health condition, the circumstance of the investigation was diminished.

The prosecutor asked for the replacement of a written restraint measure.

“The pawn is a deterrent,” said the prosecutor, who objected to the defender.

At this moment Judge Artush Gabrielyan is in an advisory room.

The decision will be made at 15.30.