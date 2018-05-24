Rector of Shirak University calls on to show respect towards each other

The rector of the Shirak State University calls on all persons and organizations to express their views on the situation at the university and to show respect towards each other. Instead of disseminating misinformation and rumors in social networks, we encourage everyone to relocate the issues of concern to the practical and legal aspects of the CIS.

We also inform that all the processes in Shirak State University are carried out in a regular way and in accordance with the law. We are ready to hear any constructive proposal for the benefit of the University.