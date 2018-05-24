Deputy Chief of Investigation does not consider appropriate to hang PM Pashinyan’s photo (video)

“The photo of Serzh Sargsyan is no longer hanging in my room,” Deputy Head of the RA Investigative Committee Artur Gambaryan said before the Government session today.

“The photo used to be in my room before, I took it off when he resigned.”

Asked whether Serzh Sargsyan’s photo remained in the offices of the other investigators, Gambaryan said:

” I do not know. Any official himself decides how to equip his office. ”

Asked whether he would hang a photo of Nikol Pashinyan, he noted: “No, I do not consider it appropriate”.

Artur Gambaryan responded to the rumours of his departure.

“When I consider that there are grounds for my departure, I will leave.”