Alexander Ovechkin sets record

Russian forward of the hockey team “Washington Capitals” Alexander Ovechkin set a new record for the Stanley Cup.

In the eighth match of the semifinal series “Tampa Bay” vs. “Washington”, which was held this night, the guests won with a score of 4: 0 and reached the final. Alexander Ovechkin opened the match score already in the 62nd minute. It turns out that it is the fastest goal scored in the 7th games of the Stanley Cup series.

Alexander Ovechkin first entered the Stanley Cup final. It turns out that before that he had already scored 607 goals in the National Hockey League. According to this indicator, the Russian star is only behind the former captain of “Tampa Beya” Dave Andreychuk, who scored 634 goals before reaching the final.

In the final of the current Stanley Cup “Washington” will meet with “Vegas”. The first meeting of the teams will take place on the 28th of May.