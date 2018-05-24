All governors to be dismissed (video)

Minister of Territorial Administration and Development Suren Papikyan had a conversation with journalists before the Government session. He noted that all region governors should be dismissed and new governors should be appointed.

“The governors will be appointed soon, and the Prime Minister will introduce the new governors to the government within the powers granted to him by the constitution,” he said.

The journalists were interested whether representatives of the ARF Dashnaktsutyun and Prosperous Armenia would be appointed governors. “There is no decision at this moment.”