GM Aram Hakobyan loses to 12-year-old chess player

The World Junior Stars Chess Tournament continues in Kirishi, Russia.

After 8 rounds, the tournament table is progressing four chess players, who have scored 5.5 points each. Among them are our delegates, GM Aram Hakobyan and international master Shant Sargsyan. The first played a draw with 12 years’ old Volodar Murzin in this round, and the other shared points with 17 years’ old Sergey Lobanov.

The games of the 9th round will take place today. Aram Hakobyan will play with white figures with Dmitry Kuznetsov, who lost in all eight games. Shant Sargsyan’s opponent is Arsen Nesterov, who is on the penultimate spot. Armenian chess player Mamikon Gharibyan has 4 points and is currently sharing the 6-7th places.