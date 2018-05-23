Nikol Pashinyan: The international community is willing to provide financial support during discussions with us (video)

Today, during a question-and-answer session with the government, Republican MP Armen Ashotyan asked Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan what he did about the Armenia-EU agreement, which came into force on June 1, 2018, for the Government to implement it. In response, Nikol Pashinyan emphasized:

“The process of ratification by the European Union countries is underway. We expect the process to accelerate. ”

Armen Ashotyan also raised the issue of increasing the volumes of financing provided by the European Union.

“The international community is willing to provide financial support during discussions with us,” Nikol Pashinyan replied.