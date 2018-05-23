Place of installation of Aram Manukyan’s statue may be changed (video)

Today, during a question-and-answer session with the government Ruzanna Arakelyan, a member of the ARF faction, wondered whether the political processes in the country affected the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the first Republic of Armenia and what measures were being prepared.

In his response, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said he had already held two consultations on that issue.

“I attach great importance to this jubilee. The events will be held properly. We also discussed this issue with the Minister of Culture. We need to organize demonstrations at a proper level. On May 28, a concert will take place at Republic Square, and a demonstration featuring military parade elements in Sardarapat. ”

The deputy of the ARF faction then asked when the statue of Aram Manukyan would be placed.

“The installation of Aram Manukyan’s statue is postponed. Certainly, we attach great importance to the installation of the statue, it will definitely happen. There are some concerns about the place of the statue. We will make every effort to celebrate the 100th anniversary properly,” the Prime Minister said.