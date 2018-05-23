Church of 5th century waiting for investors

Today in the Ministry of Culture a memorandum on joint work of the state and private structures of the fortification, restoration and improvement of the territory of the 5th century St. Arakelots church complex, which is located not far from Karenis village of Kotayk region, was signed.

The Ministry of Culture will undertake scientific research and design works, while the Karenis community will be able to implement the restoration due to the fundraising and investments of private companies.

According to Armen Baghdasaryan, the administrative head of the Karenis village, Kotayk region, until the 1800s, relics preserved in the tomb near the church (the right hand of Mathewsus and the head of the Andreas Apostles) are now in the Museum of Ejmiatsin.