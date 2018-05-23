Protester: We do not go against Nikol Pashinyan’s word

“Amulsar Without Mine” initiative moves to Mashtots Avenue in front of President’s residence. They wrote a letter consisting of more than 5 pages where scientifically explained the dangers that Armenia faces due to the exploitation of the Amulsar mine.

The demonstrators handed it to the President and hope to receive an answer in the coming days.

Tigran Martirosyan, a member of the initiative, said in a conversation with “A1 +” that that was not an act of disobedience, they had heard Nikol Pashinyan’s appeal and assured that they did not go against the Prime Minister’s words. “This is just a letter, it was planned in advance and was delayed because of the April movement,” said Tigran Martirosyan.

The demonstrators hope that the President will take action against mine exploitation.

Armenian President Armen Sargsyan received the protesters, took the letter and said that he would definitely study it and answer.